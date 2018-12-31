TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have identified the woman killed in a fiery car crash in Tribeca.
Amy Phillipson, 57, of Brooklyn was driving a Honda that was hit by an out-of-control Audi Saturday morning.
Exclusive dashcam video showed her car in flames.
The Audi also hit several other cars.
Police say the Audi's driver, 37-year-old Sherman Harrison of Maryland, tried to escape but didn't get far.
He's facing several charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
Video from Citizen App showed the Audi with a crumpled hood on West Street and emergency responders carrying a person on a stretcher.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
