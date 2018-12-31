CAR CRASH

Woman killed in Tribeca hit-and-run crash identified as Brooklyn resident

By Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have identified the woman killed in a fiery car crash in Tribeca.

Amy Phillipson, 57, of Brooklyn was driving a Honda that was hit by an out-of-control Audi Saturday morning.

Exclusive dashcam video showed her car in flames.

The Audi also hit several other cars.

Police say the Audi's driver, 37-year-old Sherman Harrison of Maryland, tried to escape but didn't get far.

He's facing several charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Video from Citizen App showed the Audi with a crumpled hood on West Street and emergency responders carrying a person on a stretcher.

EMBED More News Videos

One person is dead and another was critically injured in a Manhattan multi-car crash that flipped one vehicle



The cause of the accident is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashTribecaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
CAR CRASH
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
2 shot at party in wealthy Long Island village
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
More car crash
Top Stories
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Show More
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter die in raging LI house fire
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
New York state minimum wage hike takes effect
New York Jets fire head coach Todd Bowles
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
More News