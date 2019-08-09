Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Gunfire has claimed the life of a woman and left a man hospitalized in Newark, New Jersey.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Brunswick Street.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an active crime scene just after dawn.
There was no immediate word what led to the shooting.
There have been no arrests.
This is the fourth homicide in Newark in the past week.
