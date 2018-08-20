Woman killed when car crashes through fence in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --
A woman was killed when she was struck by a car and pinned Monday afternoon in Mount Vernon.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at South 9th Avenue and West 1st Street. The car crashed into a brick fence and the woman was pinned underneath the vehicle.

The mayor's office says the victim was 61-years-old but they have not released her identity.

The driver of the car has not been charged, and criminality is not suspected.

Police are investigating why the car apparently crashed through the fence in reverse.

