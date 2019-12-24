Woman killed when fire rips through 2-family home in New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman died of smoke inhalation after fire ripped through a two-family home in New Jersey.The fire broke out at about 6 p.m. at the home on 41st Street in Irvington.Firefighters pulled the woman from her basement apartment and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The identity of the victim, who was in her 50s, has not yet been released.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------