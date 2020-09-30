Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window of Queens home

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:47 a.m. on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Police responded to a call about an unconscious woman inside and found her with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.
So far, there are no arrests in the case.
Later the same morning, three people were shot, one fatally, at a car wash in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
