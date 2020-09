Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals in this video

Last night in #JacksonHeights, a stray bullet entered a 43-y/o mother’s window, killing her & leaving her to be found by her 14-y/o child. This is what senseless gun violence does — it destroys families.



Anyone with any info about this incident please call @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/oksy6mV5Lr — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 30, 2020

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens woman was shot and killed when a stray bullet went through the window of her home.It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:47 a.m. on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.Her 14-year-old son found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the horrific incident saying,"This is what senseless gun violence does - it destroys families."Later the same morning, three people were shot , one fatally, at a car wash in Coney Island, Brooklyn.----------