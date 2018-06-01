OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --A young mother who allegedly left her 1-year-old baby with a stranger after crashing her car in Queens and then confessed exclusively to Eyewitness News has been arrested and is facing charges.
Police say 25-year-old Makila George, who is homeless, first crashed into a pole and then into the gate of a junior high school in Ozone Park Wednesday night.
It happened at the intersection of 93rd Street and 101st Avenue just after 6:30 p.m
After the crash, authorities say she handed her infant daughter to a stranger before fleeing the scene.
George and Dennis Moore had just celebrated their daughter Ammena's first birthday.
"My 24 hours was hell," said Moore. "I couldn't sleep that well, pacing around the house, cause I want my daughter. Without your kid being there the house is empty."
Thursday evening a judge placed George on supervised release, leaving her with nothing but regrets. "It's the most stupidest thing that I could do," she said.
She was arrested after she spoke to Eyewitness News, saying she was trying to get away from the driver of another car who was chasing her after a fender-bender.
"He started to chase me, five blocks, six blocks," George said. "I'm passing the red light, he's passing the red light behind me, and I lost control, hit the school premises. His car is parked behind me, and my daughter's in the car seat. She looks fine. I turned to a lady I didn't even know and said, 'Listen, can you hold my daughter for an hour? I'm going to go down, regardless, because I have no car insurance, no license, I'm young, I'm just trying to learn how to drive.' I miss my daughter so much, and I would do anything in the world to get her back. I work two jobs, and I have to have a car to get to work, to get home."
She said she ran away to avoid being arrested. After speaking to us Wednesday night, George and the baby's father went together to try to find Ammena but police were waiting.
"It woulda been a regular traffic violation," said Moore. "That's what they said. The fact that she left the scene, that's why they arrested her. She shouldn't have left. She should have stayed there."
"I took a big risk, a very dangerous risk," said George. "I hope that I can get my child back and do what I have to do because I love her to death. I don't smoke, I don't drink, I work two jobs, I just don't have a car to get to work and back."
George said she is a guard for the Department of Homeless Services in the city.
The girl was turned over to police and taken to Jamaica Hospital for observation. She was not injured.
ACS has taken temporary custody of the child.
George was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unregistered vehicle, no license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts