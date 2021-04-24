Woman found murdered in bathtub in Manhattan, police search for live-in boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found murdered in bathtub

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking to question the longtime boyfriend of a woman they found murdered in her bathtub in Manhattan Friday.

Officers went to the apartment on West 167th Street in Washington Heights just after 10 p.m. after getting a 911 call about an assault.

They found 50-year-old RamonaRodriguez-Reynoso unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police said Rodriguez-Reynoso lived with her boyfriend, who they are now searching for.

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york citymurderhomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News