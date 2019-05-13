Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on New Jersey sidewalk on Mother's Day

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on the street in New Jersey on Mother's Day, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday on Ferry Street in Newark, outside Lisbon Wines & Liquors.The video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk past a car in the Ironbound section, when the two men jump out with guns waving.Police say one man grabbed the victim's purse while the other struck her in the head with his pistol.They then jump back in the vehicle and flee the scene.The woman was not seriously injured.Anyone with information is urged to call police.----------