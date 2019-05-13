Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on New Jersey sidewalk on Mother's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

The video shows the woman walking in the Ironbound section when the two men pull up in a car and jump out, guns waving.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on the street in New Jersey on Mother's Day, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday on Ferry Street in Newark, outside Lisbon Wines & Liquors.

The video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk past a car in the Ironbound section, when the two men jump out with guns waving.

Police say one man grabbed the victim's purse while the other struck her in the head with his pistol.

They then jump back in the vehicle and flee the scene.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers credited with arrest of possible serial killer
Video shows men forcing puppy to drink beer at LI frat party
BTS at MetLife: Be prepared for 2-hour delays after concert
Child porch pirate caught on camera in Queens
Protesters block traffic as disciplinary trial begins in Garner death
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Show More
AccuWeather: Rainy and raw
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Las Vegas mom intentionally drowned 2-year-old child, police say
Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
More TOP STORIES News