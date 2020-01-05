Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Subway in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a violent assault on a six train on New Year's Day.The incident happened at the Elder Avenue station in the Bronx around 7 a.m.You see a woman repeatedly punching a man. The man reacts by dragging the woman off the train and starts kicking her in the stomach.This investigation is ongoing.The Police are asking anyone with further information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).