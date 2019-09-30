Woman pushed against wall, groped in New York City subway stairwell

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attempted rape at a Manhattan subway stop early Sunday.Authorities say the 32-year-old victim was walking down the stairwell to the 1 train at 86th Street and Broadway just after midnight when a man pushed her up against the wall and groped her.She managed to fight him off and call the police, but he had already fled.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------