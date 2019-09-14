Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who pushed a woman off of a Citi Bike in Manhattan and beat her.

The attack happened as the 27-year-old victim was riding near 8th Avenue and West 35th Street in Midtown around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was on her way home after dinner with friends when the two men hit her across the chest, knocking her to the ground.

The attackers then punched her several times in her upper body and face.

"When I asked them what the matter was and why they hit me, he came up to me, saying 'What did you just say to me?' ... that's when he sucker-punched me," she said.

She refused medical attention at the scene but said she has deep muscle bruising in her shoulder as well as bruces and cuts on her legs and head.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citywoman attackedciti bike
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
Police: Man hops out of running car, grabs woman while entering home
YouTubers arrested for allegedly trying to 'storm' Area 51
AccuWeather: Lots of clouds to start the weekend
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Over 2K preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased doctor
Show More
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body
More TOP STORIES News