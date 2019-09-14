NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who pushed a woman off of a Citi Bike in Manhattan and beat her.
The attack happened as the 27-year-old victim was riding near 8th Avenue and West 35th Street in Midtown around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was on her way home after dinner with friends when the two men hit her across the chest, knocking her to the ground.
The attackers then punched her several times in her upper body and face.
"When I asked them what the matter was and why they hit me, he came up to me, saying 'What did you just say to me?' ... that's when he sucker-punched me," she said.
She refused medical attention at the scene but said she has deep muscle bruising in her shoulder as well as bruces and cuts on her legs and head.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News