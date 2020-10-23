Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Times Square subway station; suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7288553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A homeless man is in custody after a woman was shoved onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station Friday morning.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man is in custody after a woman was shoved onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station Friday morning.The 28-year-old victim was standing on the northbound N, Q, R platform just after 9:40 a.m.A man came up behind her and shoved her onto the tracks. There were not a lot of people on the platform at the time of the attack - subway ridership is down 75 percent.No words were exchanged between the two.The man then fled the station and went out onto the street.The woman sustained a minor injury to her wrist and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her condition is unknown. She was not struck by a train.Police say the suspect was spotted by patrol officers on a 6 train platform at the Parkchester station. He was wearing the same clothes as in the photo.They say he was smoking a cigarette on the catwalk, a restricted area.The man was described as a light-skinned African-American or Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a navy blue jacket, with shaggy hair and a beard. He appeared to be homeless.The motive of the attack is unknown, but police say it appears to be random.----------