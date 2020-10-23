Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was shoved onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station Friday morning.
The 28-year-old victim was standing on the northbound N, Q, R platform just after 9:40 a.m.
A man came up behind her and shoved her onto the tracks.
No words were exchanged between the two.
The man then fled the station.
The woman sustained a minor injury to her wrist and was taken to the hospital to be checked out .
The man wanted in the incident is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a navy blue jacket, with shaggy hair and a beard. He appeared to be homeless.
