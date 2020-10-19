73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute on Brooklyn subway platform

The incident was reported Monday on the C train platform at the Clinton-Washington subway station around 1:45 p.m.
A man in his 30s was with his grandparents on the subway platform when he saw another man smoking and told him he could not smoke in the subway station.
A dispute ensued that ended with the man's 73-year-old grandmother being pushed onto the tracks.
The train operator saw the woman on the tracks and stopped an incoming train.
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital.
The search for the suspect continues and no arrests have been made.
Few other details were released.
