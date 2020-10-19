73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute on Brooklyn subway platform

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who pushed a 73-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Monday on the C train platform at the Clinton-Washington subway station around 1:45 p.m.

A man in his 30s was with his grandparents on the subway platform when he saw another man smoking and told him he could not smoke in the subway station.

ALSO READ | 13-year-old boy falls to death from terrace of Manhattan building

A dispute ensued that ended with the man's 73-year-old grandmother being pushed onto the tracks.

The train operator saw the woman on the tracks and stopped an incoming train.

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The search for the suspect continues and no arrests have been made.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Woman dead, 2 men wounded in morning shooting at Bronx restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

The shooting hapened at a restaurant on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clinton hillbrooklynnew york cityelderly womansubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old falls to death from terrace while doing homework
Woman dead, 2 men wounded in shooting at NYC restaurant
De Blasio, Cuomo anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Alleged DWI driver may face upgraded charges after victim dies
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
10,000-person wedding scaled down in NYC after enforcement
Show More
New Jersey COVID cases doubled in one month to 1,000 a day
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
NYC again pauses plan to move homeless from Lucerne Hotel
John Oliver 'honored' with Danbury sewage plant renaming
More TOP STORIES News