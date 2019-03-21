Woman randomly punched in head in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was walking down the street in Brooklyn when she was suddenly sucker punched.
It happened on Saturday, March 9th at around 12:10 p.m. at the northeast corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.
The man walked up to the 27-year-old woman and suddenly punched her right in the head.
He then ran off northbound on Nostrand Avenue.
The victim was able to drive herself to Kingsbrook Hospital.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5'10", with black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a white stripe depicting the word "Yale," a black wool hat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
