Woman randomly punched in head in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was walking down the street in Brooklyn when she was suddenly sucker punched.It happened on Saturday, March 9th at around 12:10 p.m. at the northeast corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.The man walked up to the 27-year-old woman and suddenly punched her right in the head.He then ran off northbound on Nostrand Avenue.The victim was able to drive herself to Kingsbrook Hospital.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5'10", with black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a white stripe depicting the word "Yale," a black wool hat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).