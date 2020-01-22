PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man randomly punched a 70-year-old woman as she walked outside Prospect Park in Brooklyn.
It happened last Thursday at 5:15 p.m. on Parkside Avenue.
Police say the suspect punched the woman in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.
There was no exchange or interaction prior to the assault.
Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman randomly punched in head outside Prospect Park in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More