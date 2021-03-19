Woman raped by driver of vehicle she hailed in Crown Heights

The 23-year-old victim flagged down the vehicle on Utica Avenue at Prospect Place at around 1 a.m. Friday
The driver stopped the car on Ross Street in Williamsburg, put a metal object to her back, and forced her out.
He ordered her into the basement of a building, where he raped her.
He then fled in his vehicle. The woman was taken to Woodhull Medical Center for treatment.
The woman did not hire the vehicle using an app and it is unclear if the suspect was actually a livery driver.
----------
