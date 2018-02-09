Woman raped by 2 men during party in Chelsea apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

It allegedly happened inside the bathroom of an apartment in Chelsea.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police released new photos of the two men police say raped a woman during a house party in Chelsea.

The 24-year-old woman says she was attacked in the bathroom of an apartment at the Fulton Houses on Saturday.

Police say these men forced their way into the bathroom and raped her.

The men fled the apartment and were captured by surveillance cameras in the city run apartment complex.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, wearing a black three quarter jacket with a red sweater.

The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a red jacket, with a gold metallic color hoody.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeNYCHAsurveillanceChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News