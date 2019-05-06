Woman raped, family terrorized and robbed in Queens home invasion

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police released video of three men wanted in a brutal home invasion and sexual assault in Queens.The men forced their way into the Bayside home late Saturday night, one armed with a gun, and demanded cash from a 34-year-old woman as she was about to leave the house.The men then forced the other members of the family into a bedroom.Police say one of the men raped the woman and took $1,000 from her. He also took $800 from the victim's 54-year-old mother. They demanded more money and the victim gave them $8,000 in cash from a night side table.A second man then sexually assaulted the 34-year-old woman in that room. A third man entered the room and the three left with the money in two separate vehicles.Police also released pictures of the two getaway cars used by the suspects, a light-colored four-door sedan and a light-colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-class.The first person wanted by police is described as a black man last seen a black ski mask, black jacket, and blue latex gloves.The second is described as a black man, 5'11"-6'0" tall, and last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, carrying a red bag and a black duffle bag.The third man is also described as black, 6'0" tall, and last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------