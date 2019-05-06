Woman raped, family terrorized and robbed in Queens home invasion

The suspects also made off with $10,000.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police released video of three men wanted in a brutal home invasion and sexual assault in Queens.

The men forced their way into the Bayside home late Saturday night, one armed with a gun, and demanded cash from a 34-year-old woman as she was about to leave the house.

The men then forced the other members of the family into a bedroom.

Police say one of the men raped the woman and took $1,000 from her. He also took $800 from the victim's 54-year-old mother. They demanded more money and the victim gave them $8,000 in cash from a night side table.

A second man then sexually assaulted the 34-year-old woman in that room. A third man entered the room and the three left with the money in two separate vehicles.

Police also released pictures of the two getaway cars used by the suspects, a light-colored four-door sedan and a light-colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-class.



The first person wanted by police is described as a black man last seen a black ski mask, black jacket, and blue latex gloves.

The second is described as a black man, 5'11"-6'0" tall, and last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, carrying a red bag and a black duffle bag.

The third man is also described as black, 6'0" tall, and last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

