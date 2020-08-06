Woman records man who assaulted her on subway in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A female victim recorded video of an assault on board a subway train in Queens.

The woman told police that the man in the video kicked and cursed at her when she stood near him.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on a southbound number 7 train at the Junction Boulevard Station.

The man later began swinging a folding knife.

The woman was cut on the arm and got out at the 82nd Street station.

Despite the laceration she refused further medical attention.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensnypdwoman assaultedcrimestopperscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson 'drug dungeon'
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Show More
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More TOP STORIES News