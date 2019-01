A cleaning woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for an entire weekend spoke out Wednesday about the harrowing ordeal.The 53-year-old woman thanked the first responders who rescued her and the family she works for after she got stuck in the luxury townhouse's elevator for three days."I am doing well. I enjoy working for the Stephens family and my feelings about what I do remain unchanged," the woman added.The woman was rescued Monday and may have been trapped there longer were it not for a courier who tried to make a delivery but got no answer, police sources say.An investigation into why the elevator got stuck is ongoing.----------