Woman rescued after being trapped in Manhattan elevator for entire weekend speaking out

The 53-year-old woman thanked first responders and the family she works for after she got stuck in the luxury townhouse's elevator for 3 days.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A cleaning woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for an entire weekend spoke out Wednesday about the harrowing ordeal.

The 53-year-old woman thanked the first responders who rescued her and the family she works for after she got stuck in the luxury townhouse's elevator for three days.

"I am doing well. I enjoy working for the Stephens family and my feelings about what I do remain unchanged," the woman added.

The woman was rescued Monday and may have been trapped there longer were it not for a courier who tried to make a delivery but got no answer, police sources say.

An investigation into why the elevator got stuck is ongoing.

