Woman rescued after car crashes off Saw Mill River Parkway into water

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A woman was rescued after her car plunged off the Saw Mill River Parkway and into the water Wednesday morning, authorities said.Yonkers firefighters were dispatched to the accident at about 8:25 a.m.When they arrived, they found the car in the river and saw that the driver was trapped inside with water up to the dashboard and up to her chest.Firefighters rushed in and removed the woman, who had been in the freezing water for an extended period of time and was in shock, authorities said.She was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. There is no word yet on her condition.----------