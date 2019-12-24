Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police and good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a woman who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan Tuesday morning.The woman apparently fainted and fell onto the tracks at the 59th Street 4/5 platform on the East Side just after 7 a.m.She was helped off the tracks by officers and commuters and taken to the hospital to be treated.She was not struck by a train.Service on the 4, 5 and 6 trains was briefly affected.The MTA says the line was quickly running with good service after some delays.----------