Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard in New Jersey

HILLSDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman who was cleaning a birdbath had to be rescued after she fell down a well in her back yard.The incident happened on Trinity Place around 11 a.m. on Friday and officials say the well had been buried.A construction crew that was working on her deck heard her fall in and called police.She was down the well for about 45 minutes before first responders were able to get her out.They used a haul system to lift her to safety."She was completely alert and conscious, we were talking and had a nice conversation, we called her husband twice to try to get him to let her dogs out," one of the rescuers said.Police say if it weren't for the construction worker who heard her screams, she could have been down in the well for hours.The woman was taken to the hospital, but officials say she only suffered minor injuries.