Woman returns stolen puppy after surveillance video surfaces

A pet store employee says a woman who stole a puppy from a boutique pet shop in Huntington Station has returned the dog.The incident happened at the Petite Pets on New York Avenue just after 4:30 pm on Thursday, investigators said.The manager, Lisa Caiazzo, says the woman came into the store on Tuesday interested in purchasing a puppy. She then returned two days later.Caiazzo says the woman was friendly and she took her to the back room to view the puppies again and she left her there while she attended to a phone call at the front desk.That's when the woman made her move, picking up the little three-month-old puppy, named Cloud, and scooping him into her large purse and quickly exiting the store.Shortly after surveillance video began to circulate online, the store received a call from the woman apologizing.She returned the dog, which is fine. The store does not plan to press charges, we're told.