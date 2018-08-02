A woman riding her bike was struck by a sanitation truck that never stopped in Brooklyn.The 25-year-old bicyclist is in critical but stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.She was hit by a city sanitation truck around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Evergreen Avenue at the corner of Menahan Street in Bushwick.It's a tight street with the bike lane on the outside the street parking exposed to traffic.The driver of the sanitation truck never stopped.But police tracked down the damaged vehicle at the garage on Varick Avenue.They also tracked down the driver as well as another passenger in the truck.Police were interviewing them to find out if they were even aware that they hit someone.The victim suffered a broken clavicle and an open wound to her right arm.A couple years ago, a similar accident took place on the same street just a few blocks down.----------