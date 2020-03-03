CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating the terrifying assault and robbery of a woman in Brooklyn.
It happened at 4 a.m. Sunday on a quiet, residential street - and the suspect was caught on camera.
Police say the victim was punched in the head at Saint James Place and Lefferts Place in Clinton Hill, sending her to the ground.
The suspect continued punching the woman and tried to rape her. She fought back, and the man got away with the victim's backpack.
He was last seen running away north on Saint James toward Fulton Street.
The victim was treated for lacerations to her neck as well as bruising and swelling on her head.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion.
He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, dark colored jacket with light-colored fur on the collar, wrists and bottom of the jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman robbed, assaulted in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn; suspect caught on camera
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News