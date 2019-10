Woman says car damaged by falling debris from subway in Brooklyn

BED STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman says debris fell from elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn and shattered the sunroof of her car.The incident was reported Friday morning in Bed Stuy near Myrtle Avenue and Broadway.Yasmin Fitzpatrick said all of a sudden she heard a big bang and her vehicle shook just a little bit.She was trying to process what happened when a deliveryman came up to ask if she was OK.The MTA is sending out a team to examine the elevated subway and the damage to her car.Just earlier this week, a man who lives in Queens says a giant metal bolt crashed down onto his car in Long Island City.----------