Woman says her Lyft driver had mental breakdown while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

A Calfiornia woman says she had a terrifying Lyft ride.

Eyewitness News
SACRAMENTO, California (WABC) --
A rider in California is telling the story of her terrifying Lyft ride.

She says she was scared for her life when her driver had a mental breakdown behind the wheel.

Christie Gomez says while on the freeway - the driver took his hands off the wheel and started swerving.

She says he was screaming "I can't do this anymore!"

Gomez convinced him to pull over to a nearby mall so she could use the bathroom.

That's when she ran away and called police.

Officers say when they arrived the driver locked himself in a gas station bathroom and tried to bite them.

He was taken into custody and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Lyft says they've since deactivated his account.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lyftrideshare
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.6 billion after no winners Friday night
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD
Girl reunited with family after left alone in front of school
15-year-old recovering after being attacked by pit bull
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for pregnant woman's death
2 Metro-North workers hurt when car explodes in rail yard
Saudi state media confirms journalist is dead
Mom explains why she spanked teen who took her BMW
Show More
Proud Boys members arrested in clash after GOP speaker
Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat
Mom of toddler dumped on doorstep calls it a misunderstanding
Gun found in Brooklyn elementary school bathroom
More News