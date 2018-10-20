Woman says her Lyft driver had mental breakdown while driving

SACRAMENTO, California (WABC) --A rider in California is telling the story of her terrifying Lyft ride.
She says she was scared for her life when her driver had a mental breakdown behind the wheel.
Christie Gomez says while on the freeway - the driver took his hands off the wheel and started swerving.
She says he was screaming "I can't do this anymore!"
Gomez convinced him to pull over to a nearby mall so she could use the bathroom.
That's when she ran away and called police.
Officers say when they arrived the driver locked himself in a gas station bathroom and tried to bite them.
He was taken into custody and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
Lyft says they've since deactivated his account.
