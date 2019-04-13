Woman says she was grabbed by man while jogging in Long Island park

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman said she was grabbed by a man while she was jogging in a park on Long Island.The 21-year-old woman said the incident happened while she was jogging southbound on the bridle trail south of the pedestrian bridge around 11:30 a.m. Friday.She told police she was able to break free from the man by kicking him.New York State Park Police units canvassed the area in and around Hempstead Lake State Park.The suspect is described as white or Hispanic and in his late 50s or early 60s with brown eyes, short grey hair and a scruffy beard.The woman said he was about 6 feet tall, had large prescription glasses and wore grey sweatpants, a black jacket and grey sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Park Police at (631) 321-3700.----------