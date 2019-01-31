South Carolina woman accused of pouring water over sleeping baby for payback, deputies say

Sumter woman charged for pouring water over sleeping baby, police say

SUMTER, S.C. --
A Sumter, South Carolina, woman has been arrested after allegedly pouring water over a 9-month-old baby's face while she slept, WACH reported.

According to an arrest warrant, 33-year-old Caitlin Alyse Hardy has been charged with cruelty to children.

Deputies said they saw the incident on a video the woman posted to Facebook.

In the video, Hardy stated it was "payback for waking me up all kinda times of the night," WJBF said.

Officials said the infant woke up coughing after the second round of water was poured over her.

The sheriff's office has notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services.

