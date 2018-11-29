A woman is searching for the good Samaritan who helped save her life after a terrifying car crash in Brooklyn.Rhonda Alexander's car was totaled after a fiery crash near Rockaway Parkway on Wednesday night.When her car finally came to a stop, her world kept spinning. Thoughts raced through her head like calling her mom and putting her car in park before she realized she was stuck inside.Her car door was jammed and she couldn't move toward the passenger side.A police superintendent saw the scene and pulled over to try and help, but he couldn't do it alone and get her out by himself."This is where the real hero of last night comes in, there was a good Samaritan that had stopped also and because of my position in the vehicle and because she was pinned, without this good Samaritan, I don't think I would have been able to get her out," Deputy Inspector Joe Seminara said.The two men got her out, but once everyone was safe, the mystery helper got into his car and drove away."I didn't get his name, I'd like to get his name so I can thank him because without him I probably wouldn't be alive right now," Alexander said.Alexander and the police would like to hear from the hero so they can thank him.----------