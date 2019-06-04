Woman gets 22 years to life for strangling stepdaughter in bathtub of home in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- A 58-year-old woman has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for strangling her 9-year-old stepdaughter in the bathtub of her home in Queens.

Prosecutors say Shamdai Arjun, of Queens, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted of murder in the 2016 death of Ashdeep Kaur.

During the trial, prosecutors say an eyewitness observed Arjun and her ex-husband leaving the Queens home with two grandchildren. The eyewitness asked about the stepdaughter and was told she was in the bathroom.

Prosecutors say the eyewitness called the victim's father who told her to break down the bathroom door. She did and found the girl strangled in the bathtub.

The ex-husband was arrested for obstructing governmental administration. The status of his case wasn't immediately clear.

Related topics:
richmond hillqueensnew york citysentencingstranglingchild death
