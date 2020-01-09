Woman sentenced to 15 years for role in NYC terror plot, 1 other awaits sentencing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after studying how to make bombs for a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. One other woman is awaiting sentencing.Asia Siddiqui, who was sentenced Thursday, and Noelle Velentzas pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn this past summer.They were arrested in 2015 in a sting operation involving an NYPD undercover officer posing as a convert to Islam. The female officer befriended the defendants in 2013 and wore a wire to record their conversations.Prosecutors said Velentzas and Siddiqui were inspired by the Islamic State group to research and shop for bomb components for an attack on military and law enforcement targets.Siddiqui's interest in violent terrorist-related activities was reflected in her written submissions to a radical jihadist magazine edited by Samir Khan - a now- deceased prominent figure and member of the designated foreign terrorist organization al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula."With the sentence imposed by the court, Siddiqui has been held accountable for her crimes. Inspired by radical Islam, Siddiqui and her co-defendant researched and taught each other how to construct bombs to be used on American soil against law enforcement and military targets," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. "They were thwarted by the excellent work of the agents, analysts and prosecutors who are responsible for this investigation and prosecution. For this, we are grateful.""Today's sentencing is a strong and timely reminder that the NYPD and its partners in law enforcement will never stop pursuing those who, if undetected, would plan and execute acts of terrorism in the United States," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea. "I want to thank the members of the Department of Justice, the FBI and the NYPD for their work each and every day and on this investigation."When the women were arrested, law enforcement officers seized propane gas tanks, soldering tools, car bomb instructions, jihadist literature, machetes and several knives from their residences.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------