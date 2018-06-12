A woman was rushed to the hospital with severe burns Tuesday after police say she was set on fire in a domestic dispute in Manhattan.It happened at an apartment building on Columbus Avenue in the Upper West Side. The 32-year-old woman was discovered in the 8th-floor hallway by a resident."She was hollering for help," said neighbor Bonnie Chapman. "This girl was hollering for help and banging on doors."Hearing those screams in the hallway, Chapman stepped out of her 8th-floor apartment to find the horrible sight."There was all this black smoke out there," she said. "I couldn't even see her, that's how dark the smoke was. So I peeked my head out and seen her on fire in a fetal position. So I just pulled a blanket off my bed and put her out."Police are now looking for the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend for questioning.The NYPD said he assaulted the woman, doused her with an unknown substance and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.Police released a photo of the man they are looking for, Larry McGloster.He is described as 5'8", 150lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at Harlem Hospital. NYPD detectives are waiting to talk to her.----------