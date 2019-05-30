Queens woman set to be sentenced in murder of 13-month-old daughter, assault of twin

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- The woman from Queens who pleaded guilty to beating her 1-year-old daughter to death and seriously injuring the girl's twin brother will be sentenced Thursday.
Tina Torabi, 30, will be sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting her 13-month-old son and killing his twin sister.
Police found the children in their Auburndale home back in October.
Prosecutors said her three other children were found living in squalor in a filthy basement.
She's facing up to 12 years in prison.
