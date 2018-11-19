PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the attacker who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in Brooklyn.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Parkside Avenue and Parade Place at the Prospect Park Parade Grounds.
The NYPD says a 59-year-old woman was approached by a man who grabbed her around the neck and forced her into a parked vehicle.
He threatened the victim with a knife and sexually assaulted her before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.
The woman was treated at an area hospital and listed in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'8" and 180lbs, wearing a gray jogging suit, black jacket and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
The investigation is ongoing by NYPD's Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.
