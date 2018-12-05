Woman sexually assaulted in front of Manhattan church, 1 charged

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near St. Rose of Lima's Church on West 165th Street in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in connection with the brutal attempted rape and sexual assault of 23-year-old woman in front of a Manhattan church.

20 year old Xavier Lazu of Washington Heights has been charged with rape, sexual abuse and criminal sex act.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near St. Rose of Lima's Church on West 165th Street in Washington Heights.

Authorities say the perpetrator ran up behind the victim, covered her mouth and dragged her under an awning. He then threatened to stab her if she screamed, police said.

The man allegedly shoved the victim against a wall, pulled her pants down and tried to rape her. He then forced her to perform oral sex on him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation following the attack.

Police said the suspect was picked up Wednesday at 165th Street and Audobon Avenue, about two blocks from location of the crime, wearing similar clothing to that of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeattempted rapesex assaultsexual assaultchurchNew York CityWashington HeightsManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD: Suspect shot by police in the Bronx, 2 bystanders hurt
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Raging high-rise fire forces people out of apartments in NJ
NYPD to hold disciplinary hearing in Eric Garner case
Show More
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Report recommends cannabis tax to fund MTA modernization plan
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal, driver arrested
LI officials accused of forging names for election petitions
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More News