Woman sexually assaulted on Upper East Side, surveillance released of attacker

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was sexually assaulted on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

It happened on January 20th around 11:35 p.m. as the woman stood at 77th Street and York Avenue.

A man approached the woman and groped the 21-year-old, reaching inside her pants and grabbing her chest.

He eventually ran away.

The groper is described as a man between 25 to 40 years old, 175lbs in weight, and between 5'8 and 5'11 in height. He was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket, blue hoodie, and wearing black sweatpants, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
