BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan.
It happened earlier this month inside the Highbridge Park Playground in Washington Heights.
Surveillance video of the suspect was released early Friday morning.
The suspect grabbed the 28-year-old victim from behind, choked her until she passed out and dragged her into the bushes.
He took her jewelry and forced her to perform a sex act.
The woman was treated at an area hospital.
If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More