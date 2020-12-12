Woman shot after spurning gunman's advances outside illegal club, may by paralyzed

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting outside an illegal club in the Bronx early Saturday.

The shooting happened on HollandAvenue near East 221st Street in the Williamsbridge section around 6 a.m.

According to police, a man had approached the 28-year-old victim several times while the two were inside the club, but she turned him down.

The suspect again tried to speak with her outside the club and when she again said no he fired a shot at her. The bullet went through her arm, into her stomach, and became lodged in her spine.

She was listed in serious condition at Jacobi Medical Center and may be paralyzed, police said.

They're still looking for the suspect who is described to be in his 20s, short, wearing a white knit cap and dark-colored clothing.

He was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on Holland Avenue.

The club was operating in violation of city and state restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID NYC Update: Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC Monday
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsbridgebrooklynnew york citywoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
EMS unit robbed in NYC for 2nd time in a week
Woman charged after crashing into pedestrians during Manhattan protest
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
CityMD locations closing early Saturday due to staff appreciation day
FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf, alleging abusive relationship
Show More
Oil drilling company claims clothing brand rejected order
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in DC
Christmas trees offer bright spot amid COVID pandemic
COVID Live Updates: US orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
Virgin Galactic prepares for test flight from New Mexico spaceport
More TOP STORIES News