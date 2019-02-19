Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back while sitting in her car in the Bronx.The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Monticello Avenue near East 233rd Street in the Edenwald section.Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot in the back by someone who pulled up behind her vehicle in a black sedan. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.The woman had been involved in a dispute with a man who fled the scene prior to the shooting, investigators said.Surveillance video showed the first car pulling up to a curb with another car behind it. Seconds later there were fights between people in the two vehicles. One person had tried to yank another out of the vehicle.So far there have been no arrests.Police are still investigating the motive.----------