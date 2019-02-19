Woman shot in her car by gunman in another vehicle in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the search for the suspect.

Eyewitness News
EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back while sitting in her car in the Bronx.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Monticello Avenue near East 233rd Street in the Edenwald section.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot in the back by someone who pulled up behind her vehicle in a black sedan. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The woman had been involved in a dispute with a man who fled the scene prior to the shooting, investigators said.

Surveillance video showed the first car pulling up to a curb with another car behind it. Seconds later there were fights between people in the two vehicles. One person had tried to yank another out of the vehicle.

So far there have been no arrests.

Police are still investigating the motive.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotEdenwaldBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman shot in car in the Bronx
Top Stories
Man struck by livery car in Manhattan hit-and-run
Friends, family say goodbye to fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
AccuWeather: Sunny skies Tuesday before next storm
Surveillance shows suspect in Brooklyn synagogue vandalism
Mom, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in NYC apartment
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
11-year-old arrested after not reciting Pledge of Allegiance
Show More
Brooklyn hot dog vendor recovering after construction accident
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wax statue toppled, loses head at NYC museum
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
Suspect followed woman off NYC bus, raped her, police say
More News