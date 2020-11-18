Son speaks out after stray bullet hits mother's face while on MTA bus in Brooklyn

By
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A son is speaking out after his mother was shot in the face while sitting on a bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Luey Rivera walked backed into Kings County Hospital Center Wednesday afternoon and returned to his mother's bedside.

Lydia Flores continues to recover following a shooting on an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Jim Dolan has an update on a shooting in Brooklyn that led to a woman being struck in the face while sitting on a bus.


The 70-year-old victim immediately called her son, unsure about what had just unfolded.

"She was able to give me the address of where she was and that's how I was able to find her," Rivera said. "She was telling me that she was bleeding and didn't know what happened, until she got here and they told her, hey - you got a gunshot wound."

On Wednesday, Rivera and his mom understand just how lucky she was.

Flores had just wrapped up some errands and was heading home when several gunshots ripped through her westbound B25 bus. One of the bullets pierced the left side of her face.

"From what the doctors were explaining, it grazed her," Rivera said. "It came in through the back and come out through the front. She's much better, it's like nothing ever happened."

After collecting a pair of shell casings at the scene Tuesday, police on Wednesday released pictures of two men wanted for questioning in connection with the bus shooting.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who can identify the individuals.

Rivera told Eyewitness News, it's a sad day when a vibrant grandmother of five can't ride a city bus without getting shot.

"It's definitely scary ... definitely scary that in the middle of the day, running errands - it's scary," Rivera said.

MORE NEWS: Boy with autism robbed in Manhattan, 2nd suspect sought
Police are searching for a second suspect after one man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Manhattan.



