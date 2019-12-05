Woman shot in chest through second-floor kitchen window in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the chest when a bullet fired on the street came through her second-floor kitchen window in Brooklyn late Wednesday.It happened on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 11:15 p.m."I feel very bad when I listen, because she's a nice lady," one neighbor said. "I don't know what happened."The 57-year-old woman was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.She was not believed to be the intended target, and she is expected to survive.Police searched the area and found a car window shattered and evidence of multiple shots fired.No one was in the vehicle with the broken window.----------