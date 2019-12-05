Woman shot in chest through second-floor kitchen window in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the chest when a bullet fired on the street came through her second-floor kitchen window in Brooklyn late Wednesday.

It happened on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 11:15 p.m.

"I feel very bad when I listen, because she's a nice lady," one neighbor said. "I don't know what happened."

The 57-year-old woman was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

She was not believed to be the intended target, and she is expected to survive.

Police searched the area and found a car window shattered and evidence of multiple shots fired.

No one was in the vehicle with the broken window.

