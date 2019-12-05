Woman shot in chest through window in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the chest when a bullet came through her window in Brooklyn.It happened on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.The 57-year-old woman was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.She was not believed to be the intended target.Police searched the area and found a car window shattered and evidence of multiple shots fired.----------