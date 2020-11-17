Woman shot in head while standing in Staten Island lobby

FOX HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Staten Island.

The 52-year-old victim was standing inside a lobby at 185 Park Hill Ave. just before 7 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect description or a motive at this time.

It is also not clear if she was the intended target.

Few other details were released.

Police are searching for a second suspect after one man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Manhattan.



