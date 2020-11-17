Woman shot in head while standing in Staten Island lobby

The 52-year-old victim was standing inside a lobby at 185 Park Hill Ave. just before 7 p.m.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect description or a motive at this time.
It is also not clear if she was the intended target.
Few other details were released.
