Woman shot in her car by gunman in another vehicle in the Bronx

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her car in the Bronx Monday night.The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Monticello Avenue near East 233rd Street in the Edenwald section.Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot in the back by someone who pulled up behind her vehicle in a black sedan. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.The woman had been involved in a dispute with a man who fled the scene prior to the shooting, investigators said.So far there have been no arrests.Police are still investigating the exact motive.