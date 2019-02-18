Woman shot in her car by gunman in another vehicle in the Bronx

EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) --Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her car in the Bronx Monday night.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Monticello Avenue near East 233rd Street in the Edenwald section.
Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot in the back by someone who pulled up behind her vehicle in a black sedan. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
The woman had been involved in a dispute with a man who fled the scene prior to the shooting, investigators said.
So far there have been no arrests.
Police are still investigating the exact motive.
