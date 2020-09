Woman shot in leg while walking on Bronx sidewalk, police say

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg on Wednesday.Officials say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg around around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.They say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.