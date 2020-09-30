Woman shot in leg while walking on Bronx sidewalk, police say

Officials say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg around around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
They say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.
RELATED | Woman killed when bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body
The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip