Woman shot in leg while walking on Bronx sidewalk, police say

Officials say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg around around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
RELATED | Woman killed when bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body
They say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.
The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MORE NEWS | Van pulls up outside car wash, gunman opens fire: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Coney Island
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip